Sarah Paulson Reveals Whether or Not an Ocean's 8 Sequel Is In the Works

Sarah Paulson is down to make an Ocean's 9!

Don't get too excited though, because she hasn't actually asked her friend, Sandra Bullock, just yet. However, the American Horror Story star promises her legions of fans that she'll "get on that" pronto, because she has been wondering too.

"I am curious if we're ever going to do that, it would be so much fun," Paulson dished to E! News. Especially since the star-studded ensemble really bonded while filming the blockbuster film in 2017.

If the cast returned to the big screen for another round the movie would obviously have to add another member to the crew. But there might be a small snag in their plan if they hope to make a third movie with all the girls, since Ocean's 10 has already been made by George Clooney and his crew.

But Paulson suggested that Bullock maybe star in an Ocean's One so that they can keep the franchise going just a bit longer.