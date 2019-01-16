Cardi B Teams Up With City Girls for NSFW "Twerk" Music Video

Cardi B helps take over Miami in her new music video with City Girls.

On Wednesday, City Girls duo Yung Miami and JT dropped their "Twerk" visual, featuring Cardi and a twerk competition. The video shows Cardi and Yung Miami, partying on a yacht with animal body paint on, twerking up a storm while surrounded by fellow dancers.

"TWERK MUSIC VIDEO OUT NOW!!!!" Cardi wrote on social media Wednesday, sharing a clip from the music video.

And fans are going wild over "Twerk" after watching the video, sharing their excited reactions on social media.

"best video of the year already PERIOD," one Instagram user commented on Cardi's post.

Read

Cardi B Shows Fans What It's Like to Suffer From "P---y Wedgies"

"VIDEO TOO FIRE," another fan wrote to Cardi.

One Twitter user also wrote to her followers, "Cardi & Miami just gave me life in that Twerk music video."

City Girls also took to their Instagram on Wednesday to announce the release of the visual.

"I see them hoes looking cold looking STIFF," the caption reads. "TWERK OUT NOW!!!!"

Watch the complete "Twerk" video above!

