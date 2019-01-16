Meghan Markle's Latest Look May Have Revealed Her Baby's Sex

Meghan Markletruly sparkled on her date night with Prince Harry and it isn't just because she looked gorgeous.

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out in a navy blue, sequined, floor-length Roland Mouret gown for a royal date night at the Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday night. As the paparazzi cameras snapped away Meghan's £3,400 evening dress shimmered in the glow of the lights, giving her an ethereal glow.

She accessorized with a black satin Givenchy clutch and an elegant gold bracelet that used to belong to Harry's later mother, Princess Diana. Meghan finished off the look by pulling her long dark locks back in a bun and wearing a red lipstick.

Harry and Meghan attended the charity event that was organized to raise funds for Prince Harry's charity, Sentebale, which delivers aid to youth who are battling HIV in Africa.