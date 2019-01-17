How Ben Higgins Was Finally Able to Move on After His Devastating Split From Lauren Bushnell

Bachelor Nation, the most eligible Bachelor is off the market. Go ahead, take a moment.

In May 2017, fans were left devastated when Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell announced they were ending their engagement after falling in love on The Bachelor in 2016.

They had quickly moved in together. They had their own spinoff, Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?, that aired for a single season on Freeform. They seemed so happy. What went wrong? Maybe it was the shock of it all that made Ben and Lauren's split the most Googled celebrity break-up of 2017.

While Lauren moved on after a few months, dating Devin Antin for a year before going public with country singer Chris Lane, Ben, arguably the most beloved Bachelor ever, had yet to move on.

Until now.