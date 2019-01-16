A New Ghostbusters Movie Is Coming in 2020: See the First Sneak Peek

Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters!

Jason Reitman is resurrecting the classic supernatural comedy by directing and co-writing a brand-new version.

"Finally got the keys to the car," the filmmaker, who also directed Juno, Up in the Air and others, tweeted on Wednesday. "#GB20."

Sony Pictures is set to release the film in the summer of 2020. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jason makes it clear this movie serves as the "next chapter in the original franchise." So, it's "not a reboot."

"What happened in the ‘80s happened in the ‘80s," he tells the media outlet, "and this is set in the present day."

While the details surrounding the film, such as the plot and cast, have yet to be released, there is a teaser for the spooktacular movie. The 51-second clip shows an abandoned barn on a stormy night. At one point, a light flashes inside of the structure. As the wind begins to blow and the haunting music starts to play, viewers are brought inside the barn, where the film's iconic car is revealed.

"We're getting strong readings on this one," the film's official Twitter account wrote.