A New Ghostbusters Movie Is Coming in 2020: See the First Sneak Peek

Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters!

Jason Reitman is resurrecting the classic supernatural comedy by directing and co-writing a brand-new version.

"Finally got the keys to the car," the filmmaker, who also directed Juno, Up in the Air and others, tweeted on Wednesday. "#GB20."

Sony Pictures is set to release the film in the summer of 2020. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jason makes it clear this movie serves as the "next chapter in the original franchise." So, it's "not a reboot." 

 "What happened in the ‘80s happened in the ‘80s," he tells the media outlet, "and this is set in the present day."

While the details surrounding the film, such as the plot and cast, have yet to be released, there is a teaser for the spooktacular movie. The 51-second clip shows an abandoned barn on a stormy night. At one point, a light flashes inside of the structure. As the wind begins to blow and the haunting music starts to play, viewers are brought inside the barn, where the film's iconic car is revealed.

"We're getting strong readings on this one," the film's official Twitter account wrote.

Watch the video to see the film's first sneak peek.

As fans will recall, Jason's father, Ivan Reitman, directed the original Ghostbusters movie. The 1984 classic had a star-studded cast, including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver. Ivan also directed the 1989 sequel, Ghostbusters II and is set to produce his son's new project.

"It will be a passing of the torch both inside and out," Ivan told Entertainment Weekly. "It was a decision he had to come to himself. He worked really hard to be independent and developed a wonderful career on his own. So, I was quite surprised when he came to me with Gil and said, ‘I know I've been saying for 10 years I'm the last person who should make a Ghostbusters movie, but…I have this idea.' Literally, I was crying by the end of it, it was so emotional and funny."

However, the Reitmans weren't the only ones to have a hand at the franchise. Paul Feig directed the 2016 film Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, which starred Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon.

Furthermore, there were two animated series: The Real Ghostbusters, which aired from 1986 to 1991, and Extreme Ghostbusters, which aired in 1997.

