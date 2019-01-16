Steve Carell Teams With The Office Vets for Space Force TV Series

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jan. 16, 2019 10:27 AM
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
This is some out of this world TV news: Steve Carell is teaming with The Office executive producer Greg Daniels for a new workplace comedy, Space Force. Carell is on board to star in and executive produce the new Netflix comedy series.
According to Netflix, the new series is a workplace comedy centered around the people tasked with creating a sixth brand of the armed services…Space Force. You may recall President Donald Trump discussing the creation of a Space Force in the summer of 2018, now meet the (fictional) people tasked with making this space unit a reality.
See a teaser for the new comedy below.
Carell co-created the series with Daniels. Daniels, who was also behind King of the Hill and Parks and Recreation, will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Howard Klein is also on board as an executive producer.
No additional details, including other stars or premiere date, have been announced.
MTV's The Challenge: War of the Worlds Is Bringing Together Veterans of All Your Favorite Reality Shows
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?