10 Powerful Captain Marvel Movie Posters Revealed

Can't get enough Captain Marvel? You're in luck.

Marvel Studios just released 10 new posters to promote the upcoming blockbuster, hitting theaters nationwide March 8. Set in the early 1990s, Captain Marvel follows the journey of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful superheroes.

Kevin Feige produced Captain Marvel, which was directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Patricia Whitcher and the late Stan Lee served as executive producers. Nicole Perlman, Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse wrote the story, and Boden, Fleck, Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Jac Schaeffer wrote the screenplay.

Weeks ago, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to raise money to send girls to see the movie. It's surpassed its $20,000 goal, and Captain America himself (Chris Evans) even donated to it.

Here are all the new movie posters: