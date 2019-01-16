NeNe Leakes' Husband Gregg Apologizes for Being "Mean" Amid His Cancer Battle

Less than two months after NeNe Leakes slammed her husband Gregg Leakes for being "mean, grouchy and evil" during his cancer battle, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star's spouse took to Instagram to apologize.

"We always hurt the ones we Love..because they allow us to hurt them rather than snap back," he wrote on Tuesday alongside a picture of his wife. "I'm tired of hurting my wife who is only trying to take good care of me and wants only the best for me too. She deserves much more for her hard efforts and tireless hours spent on me. I Pray to God to get it together..She's done NO wrong…this is ALL on me......Cancer WILL change your Life..."

Gregg also acknowledged the hurt in a separate post.

"I wish I could get it right everyday & not be mean to my wife, doctors or anybody else," he wrote alongside a selfie of him wearing a "cancer sucks" hat. "It's NOT my intentions to be so. I stand in the ‘need' of Prayer...You can't help but wonder what's around the next turn for yourself. Forgive me Hunni, forgive me America….. #neverbeenherebefore #nevergiveup#Imscaredtoo."