Everything We Know About Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's Romance

It's been one week since Jeff Bezos and his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Bezos, announced their decision to divorce.

The Amazon CEO took to social media on Jan. 9 to share a joint statement from the couple, explaining that they're going their separate ways.

"We want to make people aware of a development in our lives," the statement began. "As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends."

"We feel incredible lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for everyone one of the years we have been married to each other," the statement continued. "If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again. We've had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursing ventures and adventures."