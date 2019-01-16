Pregnant Meghan Markle Reacts to Being Called a "Fat Lady" Like a Pro

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jan. 16, 2019 7:43 AM

Meghan Markle

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Uh...ha ha ha?

It seems even royals aren't immune from awkward comments. Such was the case on Wednesday when Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle paid a visit to one of her four new patronages, Mayhew, an animal welfare organization that uses public donations to improve the lives of dogs, cats and people locally and internationally. It is a fitting choice for the duchess, who is a rescue dog owner. 

Stepping out in London, the expectant royal donned a chic monochromatic look consisting of an Emporio Armani cashmere coat layered over an H&M MAMA maternity beige knit dress and finished with Manolo Blahnik slingback nude heels and a Stella McCartney beige tote. Needless to say, it was expectedly chic all the way. 

Once inside, the future mama met with volunteers and those impacted by Mayhew's work. However, there was one comment that caught the internet off guard.  

While being introduced to a group, one woman ended her conversation with Markle on a standout comment. "Lovely lady, you are! May the good lord always bless you...And you're a fat lady!" it sounded like she said in videos shared by reporters on social media. 

"I'll take it!" Markle replied with some more laughs. 

Clearly meant in good fun, the comment was obviously in reference to the duchess' visible baby bump. As royal enthusiasts well know, she is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry this spring. 

In fact, the royal revealed a bit more about her pregnancy timeline earlier this week during a walkabout in Birkenhead. There, the American star shared she is six months pregnant and due around the end of April/early May.

The little one will be here before we know it!

 

