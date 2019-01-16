A Quietly Wild Ride: Inside Kate Moss' Fiercely Private World

At only 5'7", Kate Moss wouldn't have been the obvious choice to become the defining model of her generation.

"I said, 'Well, I think she's gorgeous, but she's really little. I have a feeling that she may not work a lot,'" stylist Paul Cavaco recalled to Vanity Fair about first meeting Moss years beforehand. "So I completely called it wrong. I just loved this child. When she came to my office, I would measure her to see if she'd gotten any taller."

Hitting at just the right time and with just the right look—in fact, she determined what "the look" would be—the London-born daughter of a barmaid who didn't think she was photogenic and a father whose job at an airline proved instrumental to his daughter being discovered hasn't been out of the spotlight, for better or worse, since being discovered at 14.

One of Moss' mottoes may be that "everything passes," but the 45-year-old icon herself is proof that not everyone goes by the wayside.