Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a Heartwarming Moment With Blind Fans

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently had a sweet moment with some blind royal fans.

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent time walking around Hamilton Square in Birkenhead, Merseyside and stopped to chat with some well-wishers along the way. While there, Meghan gave an update on her due date and revealed she was six months pregnant and due at the end of April or early May.

While much fanfare surrounds the future royal baby, the parents-to-be had one special moment with a fan that instantly went viral. One attendee shared on Twitter an interaction that her blind niece had with the royals. The user Tracey Marie posted two pictures near Meghan and Harry. In one, the prince gently held onto a girl in a purple parka and black beanie. The second photo showed Meghan touching a card written in Braille.

"The little girl with the grey hat with a black bobble (My niece who is blind) Harry held on to her ensuring she was safe," Tracey described on Twitter. "Meghan went down on the floor to take a card she had made for her in braille."