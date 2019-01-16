The Most Soon-to-Be Iconic Moments From the Roswell, New Mexico Premiere

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Jan. 16, 2019 6:00 AM

by E! and The CW

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Contact has been made. 

Roswell, New Mexico made its debut on The CW last night, proving aliens are real and ketchup's not a very convincing way to cover up blood, and it quickly became very clear that this is a show we're going to be shipping, GIF-ing and swooning all season long. 

The series stars Jeanine Mason as a former Roswell resident who hasn't lived there in 10 years, ever since her older sister died while driving under the influence. After losing government funding on her experimental regenerative medicine study, she's back to live with her dad and work for her family business, The Crashdown Café. When she gets there, she runs into and quickly rekindles some feelings for her high school crush Max (Nathan Parsons), only to then find out he's an alien after he saves her from dying of a gunshot wound. 

The first episode saw Liz uncovering that secret, while more secrets lingered all over town. Her sister's death might not have been such an accident, and the government sure is up to something that's not going to end well. 

The premiere was filled with moments we're already feeling the need to rewatch, and that we'll probably remember for seasons to come. 

Photos

19 TV Events We Already Can't Wait For in 2019

Liz, the Sass Master 

Very quickly, Liz Ortecho proved she's not here for anyone's BS, from telling off the cop pulling her over (without realizing who it was) to "toying" with a conspiracy nut in the diner with a story about how only men in her family can carry children after an alien abduction in 1947. This was topped only by her father joining in. "Fourteen months I carry you and still you don't listen?!" The Ortechos are already icons. 

The Milkshake Share

Liz is clearly a girl who goes for what she wants, and what she wanted in this moment was to share that milkshake with her hot friend! Who can blame her? 

Roswell GIFs

The CW

The Ketchup Save 

We'll never get over the quick thinking of "She's bleeding! She'll know she died! Throw some ketchup on it and she'll never know!" 

Isobel's Sexcapades

Isobel straight-up left her husband tied up on the bed in the middle of an exciting book-inspired rendezvous to go save her brother with nail polish remover and just pretended it was part of the fun. 

Mmm, Nail Polish Remover 

Apparently acetone revives ailing aliens, and this is an incredible fact that we now know after watching Isobel (Lily Cowles) pour it down her brother's throat. 

Best Friends Reunited

Liz and Maria (Heather Hemmens) quickly revived their high school friendship after 10 years of being apart and it was honestly inspiring. Here's to more celebratory shots shared between girlfriends! 

Science to the Rescue

We are so here for a badass scientist who takes her suspicions right to her microscope to try and figure things out for herself, with the help of a deceptive milkshake. 

Roswell GIFs

The CW

"I'm Just a Guy from Roswell" 

He may be an alien from another planet who was frozen in a pod for 50 years, but he's also a son, a brother, a cop with an ordinary life. He's just a guy from Roswell, that's it! 

"I Can Show You, But I Need to Touch You" 

Did anyone else get chills? We got chills. 

Roswell GIFs

The CW

"Fine, I'll Kiss You Then" 

Liz respects Max's respectful refusal to kiss her while she's still under the influence of his psychic handprint...so she'll just wait to kiss him later. And maybe we're in love with her too? 

That Actual Kiss

Max and Liz's kiss will have to wait, but Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) gave us one after a whole episode full of tension that will absolutely fulfill our quota for TV kisses, at least until the next episode. 

Roswell, New Mexico airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

Why Is Colton Underwood Always Showering on The Bachelor?

5 Times "The Bachelor" Joked About Colton Underwood's Virginity

Temptation Island

We Ranked the Wildest Temptation Island Pick-Up Lines From the Sexy Singles

This Is Us

This Is Us Will Answer All the Questions About Nicky In the Next Episode

Noah Centineo & More Young Hollywood Stars Crushing It

Temptation Island

How the New Temptation Island Compares to the Original Series

The Flash

The Future of The Flash: What to Know About the Rest of Season 5

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.