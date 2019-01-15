90 Day Fiancé's Ashley Martson Shares a Hospital Update Amid Kidney Failure

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jan. 15, 2019 1:51 PM
Ashley Martson needs fans' support as she battles kidney failure.
Just days ago, the 90 Day Fiancé star revealed to fans that she had been hospitalized after being found unresponsive at her home. It was determined she is in acute kidney failure due to lupus.
"I will begin dialysis shortly. I will not let this beat me. I know I'm strong enough to battle through this, not just for myself but for my kids," she wrote on social media on Sunday. "I will be transferred to another hospital this evening that is better equipped. Please pray for myself and my family as I know it's going to be a very tough road ahead for all of us. Thank you for your continuous support and prayers."
That tough road continued this week for Martson. According to an update shared to her Instagram account, presumably by a loved one, she underwent surgery to place a catheter into her abdomen to begin peritoneal dialysis on Tuesday. "Doctors are hopeful that dialysis will be temporary and that it will aid in helping her kidneys repair themselves," the statement read. According to the update, she could possibly head home tomorrow and stay under the care of home nurses.
"Please continue to pray that this works and that Ashley will not need a kidney transplant," the message concluded. "Either way Ashley will be down for quite some time. Please continue to pray for Ashley and if you are able to help I know Ashley is very appreciative. Information to help is in Ashleys Bio." A GoFundMe account has been set up for Martson, with a goal of raising $10,000 in financial support for the reality star and mom while she is out of work fighting to recover. Currently, the account has raised $2,270.
And, despite their rocky relationship chronicled on the TLC series, her husband Jay Smith seemingly rushed to be with her at her hospital bedside.
TLC
"I may have hurt you. I may have not been a good husband. Jumping on a plane the second I found out you was in the hospital was something I didn't even think twice to do," he captioned an Instagram photo of his hand holding her's. "We have our differences but as long as I have life I will never let you sit alone and suffer."
As he concluded, "I love you and nothing will ever change that. Thank you for having me here to support you."
