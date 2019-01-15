Married at First Sight's Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico Welcome Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order for one of Married at First Sight's most beloved couples.

E! News can confirm Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico welcomed a baby girl named Mila Rose D'Amico on Saturday morning just after 3:30 a.m. local time.

"We never knew we could love someone so much!" Ashley shared with People. "She is perfect in every way. Holding her for the first time was the most amazing surreal moment of my life."

The new mom added, "Watching Anthony take care of her makes me love him even more. We can't wait to show this sweet little baby girl the world."

A source adds that all three family members are "happy and finally at home resting."