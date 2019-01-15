James Franco and Former Student Settle Disaster Artist Lawsuit

James Franco and his former film student have settled a lawsuit over Franco's movie, The Disaster Artist.

According to Variety, Ryan Moody filed a lawsuit in March 2018 against Franco's production company, Rabbit Bandini Productions, as well as Seth Rogen's Point Grey Pictures, both of which produced the 2017 movie. Moody, who was once a student in Franco's UCLA film class, claimed that he was deceived, leading him to give up the rights to five early drafts that he wrote for the movie, for only $5,000.

Moody claimed in the docs that, back in 2013, Franco asked him to adapt the book, but was later replaced when Point Grey Pictures wanted to hire more experienced writers.