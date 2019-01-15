Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Begins His Prison Sentence

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino surrendered himself to authorities on Tuesday to begin his eight-month prison sentence.
Before turning himself in, the Jersey Shore star gave his followers a final farewell by doing an Instagram Live video
"The comeback is always greater than the setback," he said as he rode in the car with his new wife Lauren Sorrentino.
The supportive spouse joked she would save money on food while he was away and promised to get him a Funfetti cake upon his return. She also posted a tribute on Instagram.
"So proud to call this incredible man my husband," she wrote alongside a throwback photo of the couple. "Just found this pic from Lake Tahoe the year we got back together in 2013. To the strongest man I know, I love you endlessly, see you soon honey #FreeSitch."
Before signing off, Mike made one last plug by showing off his "Beast Mode" sweatshirt and promoting his clothing line and YouTube channel.
"The Situation will reveal himself in 2019," he later added in the video. "He is currently under construction...He's under new management right now."
His co-stars also sent him words of encouragement.
"Sending love to my brother today," Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi wrote on Instagram.
In addition, DJ Pauly D tweeted "Free Sitch" and Jenni "JWoww" Farley wrote "love you Mike" on Instagram.
Yesterday, Mike tweeted the mail address to the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, so his fans, family and friends could write to him.
"Be the change you wanna see," he wrote on the social network.
The MTV star was sentenced to eight months behind bars in October for tax evasion, to which he pleaded guilty. Without a plea deal, he could have faced a maximum sentence of five years in jail. His brother, Marc Sorrentino, was also sentenced to 24 months in prison.
In addition to his sentence, Mike received two years of supervised release and 500 hours of community service. He was also hit with a $10,000 fine and $123,000 in restitution, which he has already paid.
Lauren accompanied Mike to his sentencing and sent him words of support.
"We are happy to put an end to this chapter and excited to move forward in our future," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "We are blessed to have our health and the outpouring of support from family, friends & fans. We love you."
JWoww, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Pauly D, Snooki, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick also came out to support him at his sentencing.
As he ended 2018, Sorrentino made sure to count his blessings.
"Closing out 2018 #bestnine 3 years Sober, Married to my best friend & college Sweetheart, working with my best friends on the #1 unscripted Series on TV @jerseyshore & the love of family, friends & fans," Mike wrote on Instagram on December 30. "#grateful."
