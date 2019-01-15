Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Begins His Prison Sentence

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino surrendered himself to authorities on Tuesday to begin his eight-month prison sentence.

Before turning himself in, the Jersey Shore star gave his followers a final farewell by doing an Instagram Live video

"The comeback is always greater than the setback," he said as he rode in the car with his new wife Lauren Sorrentino.

The supportive spouse joked she would save money on food while he was away and promised to get him a Funfetti cake upon his return. She also posted a tribute on Instagram.

"So proud to call this incredible man my husband," she wrote alongside a throwback photo of the couple. "Just found this pic from Lake Tahoe the year we got back together in 2013. To the strongest man I know, I love you endlessly, see you soon honey #FreeSitch."

Before signing off, Mike made one last plug by showing off his "Beast Mode" sweatshirt and promoting his clothing line and YouTube channel.

"The Situation will reveal himself in 2019," he later added in the video. "He is currently under construction...He's under new management right now."

His co-stars also sent him words of encouragement.

"Sending love to my brother today," Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi wrote on Instagram.

In addition, DJ Pauly D tweeted "Free Sitch" and Jenni "JWoww" Farley wrote "love you Mike" on Instagram.