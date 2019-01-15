Dax Shepard Says He "Maybe" Had a "Sex Addiction" Back in the Day

Dr. Phil McGraw has a way of getting people to open up.

In the latest episode of his Phil in the Blanks podcast, he had a candid conversation with Dax Shepard—so candid, in fact, that they dared to delve into the actor's sexual history. "I'd say I've had what could maybe be called a sex addiction at some point in my life," said Shepard, who has been married to Kristen Bell since 2013. "Not one that I had to seek treatment for, but..."

According to McGraw, "There are worse addictions!"

"There are worse addictions, yes," Shepard said with a laugh.

For years, the 44-year-old Ranch actor recalled, "I would just say, 'I've had sex with a lot of people. I like to do it. It's healthy. Who cares? I'm not getting diseases. I'm single. Whatever.'"