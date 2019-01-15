Leah Remini and A&E Accused of Inciting Scientology Murder

Leah Remini and her A&E series Scientology and the Aftermath are being accused of inciting a murder outside of Scientology headquarters in Sydney, Australia.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, 24-year-old Church of Scientology member Chih-Jen Yeh was stabbed in the neck with a large kitchen knife earlier this month. A 16-year-old boy has been accused of the stabbing attack, which reportedly occurred while he was visiting the center ahead of his mother's "purification ceremony." Yeh later died at the hospital from his injuries. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Yeh was a Scientology security worker who was escorting the teenager's mother to her purification ceremony.

Following the death of Yeh, Scientology spokeswoman Karen Pouw sent a letter to A+E Networks Group president Paul Buccieri. In the letter, first published by The Underground Bunker, Pouw claimed that the teenager "spouted vicious religious hatred and propaganda, incited by A&E and the Leah Remini/Mike Rinder series" before stabbing the victim.