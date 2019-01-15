Karlie Kloss Takes Over for Heidi Klum in First Project Runway Reboot Trailer

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jan. 15, 2019 10:03 AM

Karlie Kloss is taking over as host of Project Runway.

This March, the beloved fashion series returns to Bravo without Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn. Instead, the show has found a new host in supermodel Kloss, as well as a new mentor, designer Christian Siriano, who won the fourth season of Project RunwayNina Garcia will return to the show as a judge, alongside designer Brandon Maxwell and journalist Elaine Welteroth, who was previously Teen Vogue's Editor in Chief.

With just two months left until the premiere, Bravo has debuted the first teaser trailer for its Project Runway reboot, featuring the all-star fashion lineup.

Bravo Announces New Project Runway Host and Judges, Including Karlie Kloss and Christian Siriano

"In the world of fashion, nothing's more important than what's next," Kloss says in the trailer, later adding that this is the "only way to runway."

"This March, all runways lead to Bravo," Siriano tell viewers of the reboot, which promises to be bigger, brighter and bolder.

"BRING IT TO THE RUNWAY," the trailer caption reads. "#ProjectRunway returns to @bravotv sooner than you think."

Klum and Gunn announced back in September that they're leaving the show after 16 seasons for a new Amazon Prime series.

