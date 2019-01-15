Karlie Kloss Takes Over for Heidi Klum in First Project Runway Reboot Trailer

Karlie Kloss is taking over as host of Project Runway.

This March, the beloved fashion series returns to Bravo without Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn. Instead, the show has found a new host in supermodel Kloss, as well as a new mentor, designer Christian Siriano, who won the fourth season of Project Runway. Nina Garcia will return to the show as a judge, alongside designer Brandon Maxwell and journalist Elaine Welteroth, who was previously Teen Vogue's Editor in Chief.

With just two months left until the premiere, Bravo has debuted the first teaser trailer for its Project Runway reboot, featuring the all-star fashion lineup.