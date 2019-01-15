This Is Us Adds Goran Višnjić as Beth's Teacher—Should We Be Worried?!

NBC, Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
Remember how we were worried about Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) on This Is Us? Well, this bit of info E! News has learned isn't going to put you at ease at all: Goran Višnjić is joining the cast as Vincent, a teacher of Beth's.
Look for Vincent to first appear in an episode focused on Beth's backstory. Višnjić will recur on This Is Us.
Best known for his role as Dr. Luka Kovac on ER, Višnjić recently appeared in NBC's Timeless and the CBS drama Extant opposite Halle Berry. Look for him to pop up in Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet opposite Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant.
OK, back to Vincent. There are many ways this could go. He's her teacher in present day, Beth goes back to school to begin her journey toward opening her dance school as seen in the flashforward. And then we'd really be worried about Beth and Randall given the rocky path they're currently on. Or maybe Vincent is a teacher and seen in flashbacks since we're getting to know more about Beth? And now we have the third timeline, the future, to deal with. Maybe Vincent is a teacher of Beth's, meaning at her dance school in the future. The school was first featured in the midseason finale.
"It's a little rough right now," Kelechi Watson told E! News' Zuri Hall about her TV relationship. "It's our job to portray marriage, kind of the way it happens and so we want to be true to that. We want to give them the journey that they deserve. I think if we stayed in a very comfortable place it was be nice and sort of ideal, but not real. So, yeah, we're going there. All the way there. Sorry. I know we stress people out."
This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)