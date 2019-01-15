This Is Us Adds Goran Višnjić as Beth's Teacher—Should We Be Worried?!

Remember how we were worried about Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) on This Is Us? Well, this bit of info E! News has learned isn't going to put you at ease at all: Goran Višnjić is joining the cast as Vincent, a teacher of Beth's.

Look for Vincent to first appear in an episode focused on Beth's backstory. Višnjić will recur on This Is Us.

Best known for his role as Dr. Luka Kovac on ER, Višnjić recently appeared in NBC's Timeless and the CBS drama Extant opposite Halle Berry. Look for him to pop up in Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet opposite Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant.