Why Family Guy Is Phasing Out Gay Jokes

Who says people can't change? Certainly not the writers of Family Guy. In an interview, executive producers Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin revealed they're phasing out gay jokes from the animated Fox comedy.

While speaking with TVLine about the Sunday, Jan. 13 episode that featured Peter Griffin in a bloody battle President Donald Trump (yes, you read that right), the executive producers confirmed what Peter told the animated Trump, they are indeed phasing out gay jokes.

"If you look at a show from 2005 or 2006 and put it side by side with a show from 2018 or 2019, they're going to have a few differences. Some of the things we felt comfortable saying and joking about back then, we now understand is not acceptable," Sulkin said.