Billy Eichner Jokes Colton Underwood Could Be the "First Gay Bachelor"

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jan. 15, 2019 7:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Colton Underwood, Billy Eichner

Rick Rowell via Getty Images

Billy Eichner wasn't afraid to tease Colton Underwood about his virginity on Monday's episode of The Bachelor.

While serving as counselor on a summer camp-themed group date, the comedian asked the former football player about his abstinence. When Eichner asked the reality star if he's ever had a one-night stand, Underwood said he hadn't, noting he felt like "those are awkward."

"No, they're fantastic," Eichner said. 

The Billy on the Street star also couldn't resist having a little fun after Underwood explained he was waiting to have sex until he found love.

"Fine, you get an award," the funny man quipped back.

In addition, he gave Underwood some advice. When Underwood said "there's always room for improvement" if the sex with his loved one is bad, Eichner gave it to him straight.

"Not a lot," he replied.

Read

One Bachelor Contestant Is Doing Her Very Best To Be That Contestant

Overall, Eichner said he was happy Underwood decided to wait until he "found someone who can successfully do a three-legged race," which was one of the challenges on the group date. When Underwood asked Eichner what he looked for in a partner, Eichner couldn't resist having a bit of fun.

"I'm gay—I know that's a shock, Colton," The Lion King star said. "That I think you should look into. Maybe you're the first gay Bachelor and we don't even know. Put that in your promo."

Eichner's comment left Underwood laughing and lost for words.

via GIPHY

For the date, the women split up into two teams and competed in a number of camp-related activities, including a relay race, canoe race and tug-of-war. Eichner continued to tease Underwood throughout the events. For instance, when one of the teams struggled staying on course for the canoe race, Eichner joked, "It's like Colton trying to find a vagina—it hasn't happened yet."

The losing team was then sent home while the winning team got to spend the night at the camp with Underwood. Heather ended up getting the group date rose.

Eichner wasn't the only celebrity to appear in the episode. Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman also helped a group of ladies write material about one of their "firsts" for a separate group date. Elyse ended up getting that group date rose. 

Hannah B. also received a rose after her one-on-one date, and Angelique, Annie, Alex and Erika were sent home.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor , TV , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney Thore

Um, Did My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Just Get Invited to a Sex Party?

Family Guy

Why Family Guy Is Phasing Out Gay Jokes

Better Things

Better Things Season 3 Trailer Has Everything, From Mean Daughters to Menopause

Milo Ventimiglia & Justin Hartley Excited for "This Is Us" Return

Married at First Sight

The New Married at First Sight Couples Reveal Just How Well the Experts Did Selecting Spouses

The Bachelor

One Bachelor Contestant Is Doing Her Very Best To Be That Contestant

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

Bachelor Nation's Shadiest Comments About Colton Underwood's Season of The Bachelor

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.