Pete Davidson Jokes Ariana Grande's "Big Dick" Comment Is a Curse

"So, I don't know if any of you guys have ever been dumped via diss record, but here's how it goes: Historically, in music, in the diss record section, diss records are kind of, like, alluded. It's like alluded, right? Not this song. This song was taken with a slightly different approach. She named all of us right off the bat. Which is a very G, like, 'f--k you' move, which is very cool. I get it," he said. "Here's how I feel, honestly: I get it, right? It's work. Work's work. This is what we do. I'm talking about it now. It's fair game. Right? Here's the only thing I don't like. There's one thing I don't like, OK? I don't like that she talked all this s--t for my dick. It made me feel weird."

In fact, Davidson said Grande's comments regarding his genitals, in addition to the "big dick energy" articles that were published over the summer, were more damaging than flattering. "This relationship doesn't go well with this very popular person, and then she goes, 'Oh, it didn't go well. He has a big dick, though.' And everybody's like, 'Oh, what a nice girl.' No! 'Genius' is the correct word," he said. "There's a reason why she is who she is. She is one of the smartest people in the world. It's true. She is a very tiny girl, right? She has very tiny hands. Everything is f--king fun-sized to her, OK? She knows this! It was a big joke when we first started dating."