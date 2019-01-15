EXCLUSIVE!

The New Married at First Sight Couples Reveal Just How Well the Experts Did Selecting Spouses

A new year is upon us, and for some, new husbands and wives too. Married at First Sight returns for a new season Tuesdays on Lifetime, and this time four couples walked down the aisle and get hitched to a stranger.

AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen, Jasmine McGriff and Will Guess, Kate Sisk and Luke Cuccurullo, and Keith Dewar and Kristine Killingsworth all put their trust in the Married at First Sight team of experts to match them with their perfect spouse. So…how successful were the experts? You need to tune in to find out, but E! News has some exclusive intel straight from the couples, captured while on their honeymoons.

Photos

Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

Jasmine and Will
The couple said their honeymoon was going great (as of the interview) and they've been learning so much more about each other. "I think the experts have done well matching Will and I. So far, it seems we're opposites in many ways, but then we are alike in so many ways and we have so many similarities." Jasmine said. Will said he was looking forward to seeing Jasmine in her "natural habitat," outside of the honeymoon, to get to know the real woman.

Kate and Luke
This duo went to Costa Rica where they met sloths and experienced some resort living. Kate called Luke "the perfect package" when asked how the experts did. Luke said he's looking forward to integrating their friend groups. "I had, I don't know, about 50 people text me, like, ‘When are we doing dinner?! We need to meet Kate,'" he said. Luke also said having cameras on him and Kate actually intensified the whole Married at First Sight process. "There are more people involved and you're not just dealing with each other," he said.

Kristine and Keith
This couple also praised the experts for matching them together. "The experts did great," Keith said. "They got me a great wife and I can't be more happier." Like the other couples, Kristine said she is looking forward to settling into normal, everyday routines with her new husband.

AJ and Stephanie
Like the other couples, Stephanie said the experts were spot on. "AJ and I have a very similar personality, we feed off of each other's dumb jokes, we have the same goals in life, in career, in marriage, so I think so far the experts get an A from me," Stephanie said. AJ said they even have the same sleeping habits.

Hear more from everyone in the video above.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

