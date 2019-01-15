The New Married at First Sight Couples Reveal Just How Well the Experts Did Selecting Spouses

A new year is upon us, and for some, new husbands and wives too. Married at First Sight returns for a new season Tuesdays on Lifetime, and this time four couples walked down the aisle and get hitched to a stranger.

AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen, Jasmine McGriff and Will Guess, Kate Sisk and Luke Cuccurullo, and Keith Dewar and Kristine Killingsworth all put their trust in the Married at First Sight team of experts to match them with their perfect spouse. So…how successful were the experts? You need to tune in to find out, but E! News has some exclusive intel straight from the couples, captured while on their honeymoons.