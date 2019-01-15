BREAKING!

Carol Channing, Beloved Star of Broadway's Hello, Dolly!, Dead at 97

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Jan. 15, 2019 4:45 AM

Carol Channing

Photoshot/Getty Images

Carol Channing's longtime publicist, B. Harlan Boll, announced the comedy legend died of natural causes Tuesday morning at 12:41 a.m. PT. Channing would have turned 98 on Jan. 31.

The 97-year-old actress died at her home in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Channing's acting career spanned seven decades, though she's perhaps best known for her roles on Broadway as Dolly Levi in Hello Dolly! and as Lorelei Lee in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. The actress revived both roles many times over the years, most recently playing Dolly in 1995.

Born Jan. 31, 1921, in Seattle, Channing's big eyes and raspy voice made her a shining star.

In 1968, Channing won a Golden Globe Award for her supporting role as Muzzy Van Hossmere in Thoroughly Modern Millie. Two years later, Channing became the first featured solo artist to perform during the Super Bowl Half Time special. Eleven years later, she was inducted into the American Theatre Hall of Fame, and in 1995, she received a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award.

"My favorites roles have always been the one I'm doing at that moment," Channing admitted in an interview with Broadway World in 2014. "I'll always be grateful to [Anita Loos'] Lorelei or [Jerry Herman]'s Dolly, but actresses are fickle because we are always falling in love again, with a new character...and sometimes we return to our earlier loves, when we revisit them, as I did with Dolly. Dolly and I had an on-and-off-again relationship during several different tours."

Carol Channing, Hello Dolly

Bert Stern/Condé Nast via Getty Images

Channing, an ovarian cancer survivor, brought her talents to the big and small screens with roles in The Addams Family, The Drew Carey Show, Family Guy, Happily Ever After, The Love Boat, The Magic School Bus, Sesame Street, Thumbelina and What's My Line?, among others.

In 2011, the actress was the subject of a documentary, titled Carol Channing: Larger Than Life.

Throughout her lifetime, Channing had four husbands: Theodore Naidish (1941-1944), Alexander Carson (1953-1956), Charles Lowe (1956-1999) and Harry Kullijian (2003-2011). The actress, who had a son with Carson, is predeceased by two spouses: Lowe and Kullijian.

TAGS/ Death , Celebrities

