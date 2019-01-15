Carol Channing, Beloved Star of Broadway's Hello, Dolly!, Dead at 97

Carol Channing's longtime publicist, B. Harlan Boll, announced the comedy legend died of natural causes Tuesday morning at 12:41 a.m. PT. Channing would have turned 98 on Jan. 31.

The 97-year-old actress died at her home in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Channing's acting career spanned seven decades, though she's perhaps best known for her roles on Broadway as Dolly Levi in Hello Dolly! and as Lorelei Lee in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. The actress revived both roles many times over the years, most recently playing Dolly in 1995.

Born Jan. 31, 1921, in Seattle, Channing's big eyes and raspy voice made her a shining star.