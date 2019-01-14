Rami Malek Reveals Adorable Reason He Would Relive Awkward Encounter With Nicole Kidman

Turns out Rami Malek is not as embarrassed by that awkward encounter with Nicole Kidman as we all thought.

The Bohemian Rhapsody star told E! News that he actually loves it because it was a "totally human moment." 

"I wouldn't take it back—or ask her to take it back ever," he shared with the cameras at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday. Plus, the star joked, "If it gets me to have a conversation privately with Nicole Kidman, I'll take that any day." 

The Bohemian Rhapsody and Big Little Lies stars basically bonded over the buzz-worthy moment. On the Critics' Choice red carpet they shared a huge hug and, Rami revealed, "We had a personal chat about it, which was great."

While chatting with Nicole was definitely a highlight of the night, Rami was over the moon to be one of the lucky nominees at the show in general. "I think what I try to do and going into every one of these moments is appreciate that I am here and nominated and that our film did well enough to put us in this position as it is," he shared.

Unfortunately, the Mr. Robot star did not go home with the award for Best Actor, Christian Bale won instead, but Rami had a positive outlook on losing out to stars like Bale. He explained, "I think as it is, the odds of us getting here are so difficult and so rare that if you wish for anything more... I don't love the character that that might reflect."

Rami Malek, Nicole Kidman

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Moreover, he already won the Golden Globe for Best Actor anyways, so he has more than enough to be proud of. The 37-year-old said he is "thrilled" to be this year's winner at the Golden Globes and that it was "such an honor and so cool to have had that in my hand and to share it with everybody that worked on this film."

Rami and his friends and family celebrated that night by having a celebratory drink and eating burgers and fries. However, he shared that he went easy on the alcoholic beverages so that he "could remember the whole thing as well."

There are still the Oscars and the SAG awards, giving the actor another shot at taking home the gold, but Rami is staying humble. "If more come that's such a gorgeous thing, but very satisfied and very happy at the moment," the star shared. 

