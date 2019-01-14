Brie Bella Shares Daughter Birdie's Latest Milestone & Teases the Little One's Future in the WWE

Like mother, like daughter!

Brie Bella has plenty to boast about when it comes to daughter Birdie Danielson. Today the WWE maven chatted exclusively with E! News about her little one's latest milestone and revealed if she'd support a WWE career for Birdie.

"So she's walking, so much gibberish is going on…so I feel like she's gonna really start talking," the mother of one relayed. "She mimics everything you do, so we both have had to really watch our bad words."

Speaking of mimicking, it appears little Birdie has started saying "bye" just like her mom and aunt. "She says it how Nicole and I will say it to each other when we hang out, because we'll always go, 'byeee!'" Brie continued. "So she's now telling everyone, she's going 'byeee!'"

While Brie wasn't sure whether she should correct her daughter or not, twin Nikki Bella assured her that it is the "best." Nonetheless, Brie can't believe her baby is "a little girl now."