See Demi Lovato's Stunning Bridesmaid Look From Her Best Friend’s Wedding

Demi Lovato is already starting off 2019 with a bang.

The pop star not only celebrated her best friend's wedding over the weekend, but she served as a bridesmaid. Demi took to social media to share the couple's "perfect wedding," and her fun-filled Sunday night.

"I was a bridesmaid yesterday for my sister / former babysitter / friend of 23 years," the singer shared in a heartfelt Instagram post. "I love you @jennaschubart. What a perfect wedding for a perfect couple!!"

Considering it's been a little over five months since the 26-year-old suffered an accidental overdose in 2018, it's clear Demi is in good spirits. Especially after spending time with her closets friends and family members.

The "Confident" singer captured some fun moments at the reception of her bestie's wedding, including snippets of her mom, Dianna Hart, "twerking with her arms." Of course, the pop star shared an adorable photo with her 17-year-old sister Madison De La Garza. She kept it short and sweet, writing, "Baby sis."