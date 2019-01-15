Um, Did My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Just Get Invited to a Sex Party?

Did Whitney Way Thore just commit a social faux pas?
In the above exclusive sneak peek from TLC's My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney hits up a potential new beau…by calling him! Yep, she calls and doesn't text the man she met at the grocery store!
"What are we doing? Five years ago, we used to call people…Just watch how I do," Whitney says.
Can you feel the awkwardness through the screen? It's palpable, but Whitney pulls it off. It's not the end of the world, she gets invited to a barbecue! What kind of gathering will it be?
"Is it, like, going to be an intimate…in, like, number kind of gathering," she asks to the delight and horror of her friends.
"That was the worst thing I've ever experienced," Heather says. "You made it sound like you were asking if it was a sex party!"
Sure, that happened, but she got the invite and even got her friends in on the party.
"We did it. Not only did we get an invitation to a party to see one man, we got an invitation where there will presumably be more men, so I call that a win," Whitney says.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays, 8 p.m. on TLC.