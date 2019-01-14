Katy Perry Was Once Suspended From School for Humping a "Tom Cruise" Tree

Paul Kane/WireImage
by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jan. 14, 2019 12:34 PM
Paul Kane/WireImage
Katy Perry has revealed that she was once suspended from school for "making sexual motions" towards a tree...while pretending it was Tom Cruise.
Over the weekend, the "Firework" singer was going through memorabilia with her parents when she stumbled across a 1996 suspension report from her Santa Barbara Christian School. The report, which she shared on her Instagram Story, states that Katy Hudson was suspended for three days for "inappropriate behavior."
"At the 2:00 p.m. recess, Katy and four other students were in an 'off-limits' area (behind the backboards) practicing a skit," the suspension comments read. "Katy pretended that a tree was Tom Cruise and began making sexual motions (pelvic thrusts) to the tree."
"When Katy met with Mrs. Calkins, Mr. White, and myself, she was asked to describe or demonstrate what she had been seen doing on the playground in front of some other students," the comments continue. "Katy chose to describe it. Her words were 'it was inappropriate' and 'like making out.'"
"This suspension comes after she several incidents and a clear warning in a previous conference," the report reads. "On October 17, she was called into my office to discuss her use of inappropriate language ('pissed off' and calling 3rd grades 'brats') and using the Lord's name in vain (saying, 'oh my God'). She has also admitted being previously involved in playing 'Spin the Bottle' and 'Truth or Dare' which resulted in students kissing on the cheek. She was told then that any more inappropriate behavior would result in a suspension."
The report adds that Katy was recently spotted by teachers "doing the Macarena dance" outside of their classrooms and had been cited twice for wearing "crop tops" with her midriff showing.
Perry captioned the Instagram Story post, "WHEN I WAS SUSPENDED IN 6TH GRADE FOR HUMPING A TREE AND I GUESS OTHER STUFF."
