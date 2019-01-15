PrettyLittleThing Just Dropped a Second Collab with Karl Kani and We're Here For All the Unisex Looks

by Alanna Onanian | Tue., Jan. 15, 2019 11:53 AM
by E! & PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing x Karl Kani Part 2 is finally here and we couldn't be more excited.
They are throwing it back to the days of velour tracksuits and big embroidered logos but have elevated each piece a luxe, classic-but-cool vibe.
Not only that - lots of pieces in the collection are unisex which means anyone and everyone can enjoy the Karl Kani style. It's the first time PrettyLittleThing has launched such a line which is super exciting!
Check out some of our favourite pieces from the collection below:
BUY IT: Karl Kani Monochrome Newspaper Oversized Denim Jacket (£35.00) , Karl Kani Monochrome Newspaper Straight Leg Jeans (£30.00) , Karl Kani Black Embroidered Bucket Hat (£12.00) , Orange Flat Heel Clear Cuff Strappy Sandal (£28.00) , Gold Hexagon Angular Chunky Hoops (£6.00)
BUY IT: Karl Kani Orange Embroidered Oversized Sweatshirt (£25.00) , Karl Kani Orange Embroidered Joggers (£20.00) , Karl Kani Red Colour Block Bum Bag (£18.00) , Karl Kani Monochrome Embroidered Baseball Cap (£10.00) , White Mesh Chunky Sole Lace Up Trainer (£25.00)
BUY IT: Karl Kani Red Embroidered Denim Crop Jacket (£35.00) , Karl Kani Red Embroidered Dungarees (£40.00) , Karl Kani Black Zip Pocket Detail Shoulder Bag (£18.00) , Camel Chunky Flatform Trainer (£35.00)
BUY IT: Karl Kani Emerald Green Shell Embroidered Oversized Baseball Dress (£30.00) , Karl Kani White PrettyLittleThing Joggers (£20.00) , Karl Kani Red Embroidered Bucket Hat (£12.00) , Orange Clear Lace Up Heeled Boot (£40.00) , Gold Oversized Bamboo Square Hoop Earrings (£6.00)
To shop all of these amazing look and more, head to PrettyLittleThing.com!
