PrettyLittleThing Just Dropped a Second Collab with Karl Kani and We're Here For All the Unisex Looks

  • By
    &

by Alanna Onanian | Tue., Jan. 15, 2019 11:53 AM

by E! & PrettyLittleThing

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Karl Kani 1

PrettyLittleThing x Karl Kani Part 2 is finally here and we couldn't be more excited.

They are throwing it back to the days of velour tracksuits and big embroidered logos but have elevated each piece a luxe, classic-but-cool vibe.

Not only that - lots of pieces in the collection are unisex which means anyone and everyone can enjoy the Karl Kani style. It's the first time PrettyLittleThing has launched such a line which is super exciting!

Check out some of our favourite pieces from the collection below:

Karl Kani 1

BUY IT:  Karl Kani Monochrome Newspaper Oversized Denim Jacket (£35.00) , Karl Kani Monochrome Newspaper Straight Leg Jeans (£30.00) , Karl Kani Black Embroidered Bucket Hat (£12.00) , Orange Flat Heel Clear Cuff Strappy Sandal (£28.00) , Gold Hexagon Angular Chunky Hoops (£6.00)

 
Karl Kani 1

BUY IT: Karl Kani Orange Embroidered Oversized Sweatshirt (£25.00) , Karl Kani Orange Embroidered Joggers (£20.00) , Karl Kani Red Colour Block Bum Bag (£18.00) , Karl Kani Monochrome Embroidered Baseball Cap (£10.00) , White Mesh Chunky Sole Lace Up Trainer (£25.00)

Karl Kani 1

BUY IT:  Karl Kani Red Embroidered Denim Crop Jacket (£35.00) , Karl Kani Red Embroidered Dungarees (£40.00) , Karl Kani Black Zip Pocket Detail Shoulder Bag (£18.00) , Camel Chunky Flatform Trainer (£35.00)

Karl Kani 1

BUY IT: Karl Kani Emerald Green Shell Embroidered Oversized Baseball Dress (£30.00) , Karl Kani White PrettyLittleThing Joggers (£20.00) , Karl Kani Red Embroidered Bucket Hat (£12.00) , Orange Clear Lace Up Heeled Boot (£40.00) , Gold Oversized Bamboo Square Hoop Earrings (£6.00) 

Karl Kani

To shop all of these amazing look and more, head to PrettyLittleThing.com!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ PrettyLittleThing , Fashion

Trending Stories

Latest News
Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2019 Lookbook, Sophie Turner, Michelle Williams

Louis Vuitton Releases a Star-Studded Lookbook in Lieu of a Runway Show for Pre-Fall 2019

Demi Lovato, Good Morning America

See Demi Lovato's Stunning Bridesmaid Look From Her Best Friend’s Wedding

Meghan Markle, Birkenhead Visit

Meghan Markle Channels Princess Diana With Bold Color Combination

Emmy Rossum, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Work It! Vote for the Best Dressed Star From the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

Milo Ventimiglia, 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

Critics' Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

ESC: Miley Cyrus

It's Janu-Hairy! Check Out the Women Who've Flaunted Body Hair on the Red Carpet

ESC: Best Dressed of the Week, Blake Lively

Blake Lively Is a Boss in Designer Fashion and More Best Dressed Stars

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.