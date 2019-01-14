All the Details on Katherine Schwarzenegger's Engagement Ring From Chris Pratt

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jan. 14, 2019 11:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Instagram

Chris Pratt proposed to Katherine Schwarzenegger with a gorgeous diamond ring.

The Jurassic World star, 39, announced his engagement to his leading lady, 29, on social media Sunday evening. "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you," Pratt captioned a photo of the couple sharing an embrace after his proposal. "Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

Schwarzenegger later shared the same photo, with her diamond ring front and center, on her Instagram with the caption, "My sweet love. Wouldn't want to live this life with anyone but you."

And now E! News has learned more details about the author's new ring.

Photos

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's Cutest Moments

"The beautiful engagement ring Chris Pratt just used to propose to Katherine Schwarzenegger looks like a 5-carat cushion set in a Harry Winston-style micro pavé halo," Andrew Brown, President, WP Diamonds, tells E! News. "Assuming it is a high color-clarity combination, it would probably retail for $150-175k."

Pratt, who shares son Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris, first sparked romance rumors with Schwarzenegger back in June when they were photographed having a picnic together near Santa Barbara, Calif. 

Since then, Pratt and Schwarzenegger have enjoyed trips together, met each other's families and celebrated the holidays together.

Last month, Pratt shared a sweet tribute to Schwarzenegger in celebration of her 29th birthday.

"Happy Birthday Chief! Your smile lights up the room," Pratt wrote alongside a series of photos. "I've cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Katherine Schwarzenegger , Chris Pratt , Engagements , Rings , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Passage

The Passage on Fox: What You Need to Know About Some Changes

Meghan Markle, Birkenhead Visit

Meghan Markle Channels Princess Diana With Bold Color Combination

Katy Perry

Katy Perry Was Once Suspended From School for Humping a "Tom Cruise" Tree

Megan Fox, Today

Megan Fox Looks Unrecognizable While Filming New Movie Role

Dirty John

Everything Dirty John Changed or Left out From the Crazy True Story

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Defends Kanye West After Comments About Controversial Musicians

2019 SAG Awards

SAG-AFTRA Accuses Oscars Academy of Trying to "Control" Award Show Talent

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.