Everything Dirty John Changed or Left out From the Crazy True Story

The long con is over.

Bravo's hit series Dirty John ended its eight-episode run on Sunday night, depicting John Meehan's (Eric Bana) violent demise at the unlikely hands of Debra Newell's (Connie Britton) youngest daughter, Terra (Julia Garner).

Based on the hit podcast from Wondery and the L.A. Times and the six-part L.A. Times article written by Christopher Goffard (who also penned an installment of the show), Dirty John has become one of Bravo's most successful shows ever, breaking ratings records for the network.

Given the too-crazy-to-be-made-up storyline—a sociopath cons a businesswoman he met online, mayhem ensues—it's easy to think that the show had to have embellished or made up certain parts of the story to ramp up the drama for TV. But fans of the podcast know all too well that when it came to John Meehan, anything was possible.