Katherine Schwarzenegger's Family Reacts to Chris Pratt Engagement

Family and friends are over the moon for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Just hours after the couple announced their engagement on social media, a few familiar faces couldn't help but congratulate the pair on the new relationship status.

"Love you," Maria Shriver commented on her daughter's Instagram. "Enjoy this next chapter. Make it fun. You are so loved."

She would also express her well wishes on Chris' announcement post.

"Congratulations to two loving, kind, caring, thoughtful, spiritual people," Maria expressed. "We are so happy for you. You are blessed as is everyone who knows you. Yes, let's go."