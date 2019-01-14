The Trailer for Netflix's Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes Will Leave You Spooked

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jan. 14, 2019 10:52 AM

Ted Bundy, Conversation With a Killer

Netflix

Thirty years after his death, Ted Bundy is telling his story. In Netflix's Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, viewers will get new insight to the psyche of the notorious serial killer thanks to interviews.

Directed and executive produced by Joe Berlinger, the four-part series is inspired by the book of the same name (written by Stephen G. Michaud and Hugh Aynesworth) and utilizes more than 100 hours of exclusive audio interviews the two writers conducted with Bundy on death row in 1980.

See the trailer below.

Photos

Your True Crime Obsessions: The Latest Case Updates You Need to Know About

"Murder leaving a person of this type hungry…unfulfilled…would also leave him with the obviously irrational belief that the next time he did it, he would be fulfilled," Bundy says in the trailer." And the next time he did it, he would be fulfilled. Or the next time he did it, he would be fulfilled."

Conversations With a Killer focuses on Bundy's personality, good looks and etiquette that bucked the serial-killer stereotype and allowed him to hide in plain sight while murdering more than 30 women.

The series launches globally on Netflix on the 30th anniversary of Bundy's execution, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019.

