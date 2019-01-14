Inside Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's "Very Happy" Date Night

Khloe Kardashian, Tristian Thompson

NGRE / BACKGRID

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson enjoyed a post-game meal together in West Hollywood.

Following the Cleveland Cavaliers' win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday evening, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her basketball player beau stepped out for a late dinner at Craig's. Cameras spotted the smiling couple holding hands as they made their way into the restaurant after the game.

"Khloe looked very happy with Tristan and proud to be on his arm," an eyewitness tells E! News. "He was leading her around and they stayed very close. There seemed to be nothing but good vibes between them."

"He was chivalrous and always held the door and helped her with her coat. He was doting on her and a gentleman," the insider continues. "She was constantly looking over at him and smiling."

The eyewitness adds, "They enjoyed a late night dinner with a few of his friends before heading home. When they left everyone congratulated Tristan on a great game and said Khloe must be his good luck charm. Khloe agreed and said 'obviously' with a little smile."

The couple, who were unable to spend Christmas together due to his basketball schedule, recently celebrated New Year's Eve together in Cleveland.

Ahead of the New Year's Eve celebrations, Khloe took to social media to reflect on her year, which included the birth of daughter True Thompson, as well as a cheating scandal involving Tristan.

"2018 was a roller coaster of emotions," Khloe wrote in part. "My soul endured, the highest highs and the lowest lows. Praise be to GOD because at this moment, I'm at an all time high."

In just three months, Khloe and Tristan's baby girl will celebrate her first birthday. Amid the controversy surrounding Tristan, Khloe gave birth to the couple's first child on April 12 in Cleveland.

