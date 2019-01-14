Donald Trump Mocks Jeff Bezos Over His Divorce

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jan. 14, 2019 9:03 AM
Donald Trump has a few things to say about Jeff Bezos' divorce.
Last week, the Amazon CEO and his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Bezos, announced their decision to divorce in a joint statement. "We want to make people aware of a development in our lives," the statement said in part. "As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends."
Shortly after the split announcement was made, reports started to surface about Bezos and his alleged relationship with former Good Day L.A. co-host Lauren Sanchez.
On Jan. 10, the National Enquirer released Bezos' alleged text messages with Sanchez. According to the outlet, one message from Bezos to Sanchez read, "I love you, alive girl. I will show you with my body, and my lips and my eyes, very soon."
Another text from Bezos to Sanchez allegedly said, "I want to smell you, I want to breathe you in. I want to hold you tight.…I want to kiss your lips…I love you. I am in love with you."
Bezos' lawyer told The Enquirer that it was "widely known" that he and his wife had been "long separated." While a source close to Sanchez told the publication that she and Bezos had separated from their spouses "in the fall."
On Sunday, the President of the United States took to Twitter to mock Bezos' name and seemingly reference the National Enquirer's report.
"So sorry to hear the news about Jeff Bozo being taken down by a competitor whose reporting, I understand, is far more accurate than the reporting in his lobbyist newspaper, the Amazon Washington Post," the tweet read. "Hopefully the paper will soon be placed in better & more responsible hands!"
Bezos, who is known to be the richest man in the world, owns The Washington Post.
When asked about Bezos' split just days ago, Trump told reporters the divorce would be "a beauty" and wished him luck.
"Jeff Bezos is worth over $136 billion dollars. He is by far the richest person in the world," Luisa Kroll, Assistant Managing Editor at Forbes, told E! News last week. "95 percent of his fortune is tied to Amazon stock. So his fortune goes up and down with the e retailer."
"She's going to have to get shares in the company, I would imagine. Again, because almost all of his net worth is tied up in the Amazon stock," Kroll shared. "So the question is just how much will she get? And my prediction is that he will probably still be voting them. So he will still control them but they will be in her name."
