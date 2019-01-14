Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Engaged: A Timeline of Their Whirlwind Romance

It's official! Chris Prattand Katherine Schwarzenegger are going to tie the knot.

After secretly getting engaged, the Jurassic World star spilled the beans on social media to get ahead of the headlines. "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you," he wrote alongside a photo of the two hugging shortly after the proposal. "Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

As he added in the caption, "Ideally we'd have kept this secret for as long as possible. But considering there's paparazzi camped out in the alley behind our house and they document everything whether we like it or not, we'll take the lead here and release this statement."