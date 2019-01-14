Lady Gaga Rushes to Say Goodbye to Her Dying Horse After Critics' Choice Awards

After celebrating her two wins at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards, Lady Gaga learned the heartbreaking news that her beloved horse, Arabella, is dying.

The singer, who tied for Best Actress with Glenn Close and won Best Song for "Shallow," notified her followers on Instagram.

"I am so honored and blessed to have won both Best Song and Best Actress alongside Glenn Close this evening. My heart is exploding with pride," she wrote in a shared note. "But it saddens me to say that after the show I learned that my dear angel of a horse, Arabella, is dying. I am rushing to her now to say goodbye."

Noting the name means "yield to prayer," Gaga then opened up about Arabella and the impact she had on her life.

"She is and was a beautiful horse," she continued. "Our souls and spirits were one. When she was in pain, so was I. I will never forget the moments we shared. Long hikes together, galloping through the canyons. Feeding her cookies. She will forever be a part of me. I am so very sad. But I wish for your pain to end, and the gates of Heaven to open for you."