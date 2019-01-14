90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Dos Santos Lima Pleads for Money Amid Divorce From Colt Johnson

Larissa Dos Santos Lima has made a tearful plea.

The reality star, who appeared on season six of 90 Day Fiancé alongside her ex Colt Johnson, took to Instagram on the heels of the show's "Tell All" Part 2 episode. As fans well know, the weekend kicked off on a rocky note for Lima, who was released from the Clark County Detention Center after being arrested for alleged misdemeanor domestic battery. On Friday, the same day she was arrested, Johnson filed for divorce from his wife of just seven months.

In an Instagram Live posted by Lima after the Sunday night episode, she explained that the GoFundMe account that had raised money for her had been reported by "haters," taken down and the money refunded. Lima tearfully asked for donations to hire attorneys since she cannot work in the United States. "It's important to me. The immigration attorney, the divorce attorney and the criminal attorney. The kind of attorney I have to talk to about my case," she said on Instagram. "I not feel happy about it, I not feel proud about it, but it's something that I really need," she said of another GoFundMe account.

"I cannot work and for now just to have my friends help me with the situation, so I really need it," she said, noting it upsets her to have to ask. "To come here to beg—it's really sad, really sad for me."