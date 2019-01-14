90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? First Look Is Full of Chantel and Pedro Drama

90 Day Fiancé season six is over, so what happens now? 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? duh! TLC released the first promo for the upcoming season during the season six finale. In the video below Chantel and Pedro are back in front of the cameras…but it doesn't look like things are going well for this married couple.

"This is the final straw. Pedro has lost my trust," Chantel says in the promo below. And family de Chantel is back too, with her mom, Karen, pulling out…a taser?