Meghan Markle Reveals Her Due Date on Walkabout With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first joint appearance of 2019 in Birkenhead, Merseyside, today, and with it, they shared some big news: The Duchess of Sussex's due date!

During a walkabout in Hamilton Square, several reporters overheard the mom-to-be revealing she is six months pregnant and due around the end of April/early May. This was the closest confirmation of her due date, as Kensington Palace previously said she was due in spring 2019.

(On Christmas, Meghan hinted at her due date during a walkabout outside Sandringham. "She said, 'We are excited. We're nearly there.' I said, 'Enjoy every moment. Being a mother is a wonderful thing,'" royal fan Karen Anvil told E! News. "She was so genuine. She was doing her duty as a royal with the crowds, shaking hands, etc. But when I asked her about the baby, she changed totally. She was glowing and instinctively went for her stomach. It was lovely.")