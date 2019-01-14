Miley Cyrus Writes the Ultimate Love Letter for Liam Hemsworth's Birthday

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jan. 14, 2019 4:47 AM
Happy birthday, Liam Hemsworth!
The Australian actor turned 29 years old on Sunday, and Miley Cyrus celebrated her new hubby's big day with the ultimate love letter. The 26-year-old singer shared the sweet note via Instagram.
"L, HBD to my #1," she began. "When we met you were 19. Today, you are 29."
The "Wrecking Ball" star then listed some of her "favorite things about my favorite dude."
"The way you look at me, the way you look at our dogs…our pigs, our horses, our cats our fish," she continued. "The way you look at your family….Your friends….At Strangers….At Life….The way you look at the ocean and the way you always take your time. The way you go outside when I ask 'what's the weather like?' instead of checking your phone…The look on your face when you receive good news and how you look AT the bad news."
"I love how you always try things your way, but are never [too] proud to ask for help," she continued, jokingly adding: (Yes, I've noticed and taken note, I'm a work in progress."
She also revealed she loves "the way you paint" [and] "the colors you choose."
"I love your dirty socks on the floor cause that means YOU'RE HOME," she continued. "I love when you introduce me to a new band, so when you're away I can listen, and it feels like you're here."
Listing some of their guilty pleasures, she then added, "I love watching The Sandlot with you. I love laying in bed late at night looking for new recipes, only going to sleep so we can wake up and make breakfast together while having a hot cup of coffee (almost as hot as you are)."
As she continued to gush over her man, Cyrus claimed, "I love those little lines around your eyes when you laugh or look into the sun…I love the way we speak in our own language. Sometimes with just a look. I love laying on the couch eating Chinese when we're hung over from the night before. I love going to a random party and remembering basically everyone is fake AF out here and how lucky I am to share a life with someone so REAL. I love the way you always listen & the way that you care….(Even when it's about RuPaul's Drag Race)."
Remembering their recent nuptials, the "Malibu" star added, "I love having a teeth brushin' partner & when I'm lazy how you'll comb my hair. I even love when you shrink my favorite t-shirt in the dryer—because having a boyfriend (oh em gee I almost forgot you're my friggen husband now) that does laundry is pretty much the best thing ever."
She then listed some of their favorite pastimes.
"I love taking turns and sharing with you," she wrote. "I love taking long drives, sometimes going nowhere. I love how you'll sit and listen to me pluck out a new tune on the guitar for hours….I love the way you mumble out loud when you read a new script or book. I love how you learn and grow. I love writing songs about you on the piano. I love how you let ME be ME."
Summing up her note, Cyrus wrote, "Put simply….I love YOU. Unconditionally."
"In our time together you have displayed what it really means to love [through] all circumstances," she continued. "I respect you and you respect me. If the world had more of this type of understanding we wouldn't be building more walls but bridges….I'm proud of the person you have become and look forward to all the good we will contribute ToGeThEr in the future."
She then concluded, "You and Me baby…. let's take this dark place head on and shine [through] with the light of L.O.V.E. Thank you for giving me the happiest days of my life. Yours Truly, M."
In addition to sharing the love letter, Cyrus posted a sweet throwback photo of the duo, as well as a silly video.
While 29 seems to already be off to a good start for Hemsworth, 28 will be hard to beat. Not only did he and Cyrus tie knot in a secret ceremony, but he also worked on a number of projects, including his new romantic comedy Isn't It Romantic.
We can't wait to see what this next year will bring.
