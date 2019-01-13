Lady Gaga Moved to Tears After Tying With Glenn Close for Best Actress Critics' Choice Award

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
There wasn't just one, but two ties at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards!
Lady Gaga and Glenn Close were both tearful as they accepted the award for Best Actress. Close and Gaga were nominated alongside Emily Blunt, Toni Collette, Olivia Colman, Melissa McCarthy and Yalitza Aparicio.
The Wife star accepted the award first and spoke about female empowerment in her remarks. "I was thinking that, you know, the world kind of pits us against each other in this profession. And I know from all the women in this category, and I think I can speak for all the women in this room, we celebrate each other," Close said. "We are proud to be in this room together."
When it was the singer's turn to speak, Close beckoned Gaga to the microphone and let her have center stage. It seems like Gaga could not have been prouder to share the stage with her fellow winner.
Upon accepting the award, the "Born This Way" singer burst into tears and gave her co-star and director Bradley Cooper a long hug.
"I am so honored by this," Gaga began her speech. "I went to places in my mind and in my heart that I did not know existed or that I could."
Like other awards shows and interviews, the award winner raved about Cooper and his career and talents. "Bradley, you are a magical filmmaker. And you are just as magical of a human being," she said holding back tears. "I have never had an experience with a director or an actor like I had with you. And I will cherish it forever. You seamlessly were both the love of my life and the man behind the camera."
While discussing the filming of A Star Is Born, the singer said it was "one of the hardest things I've ever done." However, she was "able to be vulnerable in a way that I never have before."
At one point, the piano began playing in the background as a cue for her to wrap up her speech. Rather than hurrying up, Gaga saw it as an accompaniment instead. "I can still do this with the piano in the background," she told the laughing crowd.
There was one specific shout-out that she needed to give: "I want to thank life for all the experiences I had to draw from to become this role."
The main character in A Star Is Born, Jackson Maine, suffers from alcoholism and she also made a point to speak about this in her address. She expressed, "I would like to dedicate this award tonight to all people who have suffered from alcoholism and addiction or whoever watched their love ones suffer. I wanted nothing more than to show the truth and the power of this very heartbreaking dynamic. This is the true star of the film, the true star of the film is not me. It's bravery and perseverance."
Gaga also took home the Critics' Choice Award for Best Song with "Shallow."
Close's speech on Sunday was similar to that of her 2019 Golden Globes acceptance. The actress received a standing ovation while on the stage to get the Best Actress in a Motion Picture-Drama award. "I am so honored to be with my category sisters and we've gotten to know each other a little bit so far and I can't wait to spend more time with you," she said tearfully. "Everything that you did this year or you're here for is … We all should be up here together, that's all I can say."
As the camera panned around the room at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, there wasn't a dry eye in the room.
Congratulations to Lady Gaga and Glenn Close on your achievements! Check out the full list of winners from the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards here.
