Here's What Happened When Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette Tied for Best Actress at Critics' Choice Awards

Every vote counts during award season.

During tonight's 2019 Critics' Choice Awards, Schitt's Creek stars Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy had the honor of announcing the winner for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television.

But when it was time to reveal the recipient, they didn't exactly expect this twist. It was a tie!

The first winner was Amy Adams for Sharp Objects who quickly asked if the other name could be read. "I want the other girl up here. Can I read it?" she asked.

Soon after, Patricia Arquette was announced as the second winner thanks to her performance in Escape at Dannemora.