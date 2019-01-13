Hungover Chrissy Teigen Had a Really Rough Time Getting to the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

Chrissy Teigen knows how to rally.

The Lip Sync Battle host and her husband John Legend celebrated his 40th birthday on Saturday night at a star-studded James Bond-themed party. The couple hosted a huge number of guests at their home, including Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and MiguelBirthday party attendees spent their time playing casino games and dancing their hearts out. Teigen herself looked jaw-dropping in a strapless and shiny gold dress. Their 2-year-old daughter Luna looked adorable in a sparkly dress and Miles looked dapper in a baby tuxedo.

A source at the festivities told E! News that everyone was loving the party. "The dance floor was packed with people all night. At one point, Chrissy got behind the DJ booth and thanked everyone for coming. Then they all sang Happy Birthday to John and he loved it. Everyone seemed to have amazing night," the insider said.

While they undoubtedly had an epic time, the Sports Illustrated model had a bit of a rough time getting out of bed this morning and preparing for the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards. In a series of Instagram videos, Teigen recorded herself while still in bed lamenting the fact that she needed to get dressed for the show.